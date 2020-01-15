Sun media logo

Arctic Fever returns to the South Lake Minnetonka area for its 14th year Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 16-19. Events will take place across Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Shorewood and Chaska.

The first event is Art Via Vino at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lord Fletchers, 3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park. The cost is $40 to participate and wine or soft drinks will be available. Local artist Marla Mullaney will give step-by-step directions while painting.

A pizza party featuring Joey Nova’s pizza will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Shorewood Community and Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road. The party will feature Excelsior Brewing samples, arts and crafts, chair messages by HealthSource, ice carving demonstrations, a photo booth and a candlelight ice tour.

Saturday, Jan. 18, features the biggest day of events in Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Excelsior. Events in Shorewood will begin 10:30 a.m. at Freeman Park, 6000 Eureka Rd., Shorewood. Activities include sleigh rides, dog sled rides, jewel ice dig, ice games and kite making. A bonfire will also be going 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events in Tonka Bay will begin at 1 p.m. in Manitou Park, 5418 Manitou Road. Activities include open skating, human bowling on ice, South Lake Minnetonka Police Department all-terrain vehicle demonstration, K-9 demonstration by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and snowshoeing. Hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire will be available during the activities. Arctic Fever Bowling will be available in two shifts at 1:30 and 4 p.m. at Country Club Lanes, 5601 Manitou Rd., Tonka Bay.

Events in Excelsior will begin with a magic show at 10:30 a.m. at the Excelsior Public Library, 337 Water St. Wagon rides will be available in downtown Excelsior. Happening 2-6 p.m. is the Excelsior Brew Party at Excelsior Brewing, 421 3rd Street. Excelsior Brewing will host the fat tire bike race at 2 p.m. Due to the lack of snow, a posting on their website suggests racers use studded bike tires instead of fat tires.

The superheros brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 has been canceled. Families who have registered will be eligible for refunds on behalf of Oakridge. For questions call 952-960-7902.

To learn more about the weekend events, visit arcticfever.net.

