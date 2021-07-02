Seeds Feeds intern Alysha Grant oversees children as they “spread the blanket” of straw mulch over soil to protect plants from drying out and keep the weeds out at Aquila Elementary School in St. Louis Park. By the next morning, the plants had nearly doubled in size after surviving excruciating heat and strong winds when they were newly planted. Seeds Feeds is hosting Aquila Nights each Tuesday, with tours of the urban farm at Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St., in St. Louis Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and food security forums beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information and to register, visit seedsfeeds.org. (Submitted photo)
