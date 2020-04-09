A bill the Minnesota Legislature approved will keep more prisoners in county jails rather than state prisons, will allow the state to make more health care decisions for prisoners and will allow the state to license some individuals for emergency and health care positions without completing fingerprint-based background checks before they begin work.
Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) worked as the lead DFL senator on the bill, which the Legislature approved March 26.
“It’s important to allow our correctional facilities the capability to provide a safe and healthy environment for inmates,” Latz said in a statement. “We need to extend the medical decision-making authority so we are not placing any burden on doctors and hospitals in which these individuals are being placed during this pandemic.”
Under the legislation, the medical director of the department will be able to make health care decisions for an individual who is under conditional medical release and is unable to make decisions themselves if the person does not have a health care directive or a designated health care agent who can make such decisions for them. The medical director could already make such decisions for individuals in prisons but not those outside prisons.
“The bill is meant to be preventative for incarcerated individuals that contract COVID-19 and are placed in a community hospital,” Latz’s statement explains.
The bill allows the Department of Corrections to keep prisoners in county jails that agree to keep them there instead of moving into a state prison if they have less than 90 days left on a sentence.
“By placing person directly into county facilities, it reduces the risk of introducing COVID-19 into the prison system, which has less ability to stop its spread should it come in,” the statement explains.
The legislation also allows the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to provide exceptions for fingerprint-based state and federal background checks and to use checks based on names and dates of birth instead while a state emergency remains in place.
“By temporarily waiving fingerprint background checks, our licensed emergency and health care job applicants we need to respond immediately to the COVID-19 pandemic will be cleared to start their jobs right away,” the statement reads.
The workers would lose their licenses if later checks discover information that would be disqualifying and the workers could be charged with a crime if they provide false information for the first check.
‑ Compiled by Seth Rowe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.