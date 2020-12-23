Applications are open until Jan. 15 for the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District’s Citizen Advisory Committee.

The committee is a volunteer advisory board comprised of community members whose role is to advise the watershed district’s Board of Managers as a representative of community interest. During monthly meetings, members will learn about water resource issues and management strategies within the district as well as review and comment on new programs and projects. As a representative, they will be a voice for community interest and concerns and play an active role in making decisions that impact clean water in the district. The district includes portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

For more details and to apply, visit rpbcwd.org/apply-cac.

Load comments