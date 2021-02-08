Applicants are sought to fill an immediate opening on the Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a resident advisory commission to the Plymouth City Council. Applications are due 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
The vacancy is for a Ward 4 seat, which includes the northeast quadrant of Plymouth. The person appointed to fill this seat must reside in Ward 4. The appointee will complete a five-year term beginning this spring.
An independent governmental entity governed by a board of commissioners appointed by the Plymouth City Council, the Plymouth HRA typically meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The HRA works with Plymouth’s housing and community development programs; administers federal, state and local grants for housing programs; and manages a residential apartment building for seniors.
To download an application or for more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/commissions or call City Clerk Sandy Engdahl at 763-509-5080.
