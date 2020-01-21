The City of Hopkins offers the Hopkins Academy as a free opportunity to find out more about how the city works.
This four-session course is designed to give citizens an in-depth look into the city departments and programs. Each city department team will bring attendees behind the scenes and into the operations.
The sessions will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 9-30, are designed to be interactive as well as fun and informative.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live, work or be a community leader in Hopkins to be eligible for this program. Because space is limited, participation in this year’s academy is not guaranteed. The city will confirm participation after the March 10 application deadline. To apply, visit hopkinsmn.com/425/Hopkins-Academy and complete the online form.
