The application period is open for artists seeking to participate in this year’s St. Louis Park Art Fair.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive. Last year, more than 100 artists applied and organizers chose 70 artists to participate. This event is open to all Minnesota artists and makers. Both emerging and established artists may apply.
Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, April 1. A selection committee will convene in early April to make the selections. At that time, communication with applicants will happen. Artists will need to provide photos and a $15 nonrefundable application fee. If accepted, the booth fee is $65 for St. Louis Park residents and $100 for nonresidents, with a limited number of scholarships available.
For more details and the application, visit slpartfair.com.
