Individual artists, collectives, formal or informal groups may apply for funding for arts and culture activities to take place in St. Louis Park in 2022.
Funding is available for arts and culture projects that connect people and communities, enliven public spaces and promote resident health and wellbeing. Applicants do not need to live in St. Louis Park, but projects must take place within the city. The maximum grant award is $15,000 with average grant size of $5,000.
Examples of projects include permanent or temporary public art installations, public performances, cultural celebrations, arts workshops and participatory activities, or other arts and culture-based activities.
The application deadline is Sunday, Sept. 19.
Organizers encourage first-time applicants to schedule an informational meeting to review program guidelines and discuss project concepts. For more information, contact Jamie Marshall at jamie@slpfota.org.
