The Minnetonka Fire Department responded to reports of smoke around 6:44 p.m. Sept. 22 in an apartment building on the 10000 block of West 34th Street.
Firefighters arrived to find an active structure fire on the first floor, upgraded the call to a two-alarm fire and requested additional support due to reports of occupants possibly trapped inside. All occupants safely evacuated and crews quickly extinguished the fire. Several pets were rescued and unharmed. One person – a police officer – received medical treatment for smoke inhalation and is expected to make a full recovery.
Due to heavy smoke throughout the building, all 30 residents are temporarily displaced. Minnetonka Fire is working with the American Red Cross to provide temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.