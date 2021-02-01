Student leaders from area high schools will provide a presentation about promoting anti-racism in public schools during Or Emet’s Shabbat program 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The program will use the Zoom meeting platform.
Among the presenters will be Jinhyoung Bang, Lena Pak and Deepti Pillai, student activists from the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education. Or Emet member Howard Schneider will share his experience advocating for anti-racism in the Lakeville district.
The Minnetonka coalition, established after the death of George Floyd to confront racism in the Minnetonka Public Schools, is an organization led by students, alumni and parents that advocates for more equitable education for all district students.
Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
This online session requires registration. To attend, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
