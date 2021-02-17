Or Emet is hosting online programs about the Abayudaya Jewish community in Uganda and the National Refugee Shabbat Program

The first program will be 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 21. The program will be led by linguistic and cultural anthropologist Michal Moskow, an Or Emet member, professor of communication at Metropolitan State University and graduate adjunct faculty at Hamline University.

Moskow will provide a brief history of the Abayudaya, including their struggles to be recognized as Jews, and a picture of the community today. After the presentation, children from Or Emet’s Jewish Cultural School and adults will celebrate Purim with a virtual Purim carnival and costume contest.

Moskow will also lead the second program, on the National Refugee Shabbat program, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 5. Or Emet will join the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and communities internationally in raising awareness about refugees and asylum seekers. Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.

To attend one or both of the sessions, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.

