Or Emet is hosting online programs about the Abayudaya Jewish community in Uganda and the National Refugee Shabbat Program
The first program will be 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 21. The program will be led by linguistic and cultural anthropologist Michal Moskow, an Or Emet member, professor of communication at Metropolitan State University and graduate adjunct faculty at Hamline University.
Moskow will provide a brief history of the Abayudaya, including their struggles to be recognized as Jews, and a picture of the community today. After the presentation, children from Or Emet’s Jewish Cultural School and adults will celebrate Purim with a virtual Purim carnival and costume contest.
Moskow will also lead the second program, on the National Refugee Shabbat program, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 5. Or Emet will join the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and communities internationally in raising awareness about refugees and asylum seekers. Or Emet ritual leader and rabbinic candidate Eva Cohen will lead a short Humanistic Jewish Sabbath service preceding the program.
To attend one or both of the sessions, email Or Emet President Scott Chazdon at president@oremet.org. For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.