Andrew Myers has announced his intention to run for the Minnesota House in District 45A.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Myers said he is a small business owner, attorney, and former Minnetonka Beach City Councilmember who ran for House in 2020, losing narrowly in what was one of the closest races in the state, decided by just 313 votes. He currently serves as the Parks and Dock Commission chair in Tonka Bay.
“Our community deserves a legislator who is laser-focused on protecting our students, supporting public safety, building a thriving economy and promoting our resources,” Myers said. “As your next state representative, I’ll fight for lower taxes, a strong economy, support for dedicated law enforcement, mental health and making sure parents’ choices and rights are protected within our educational system.”
Myers said, “the district’s prior leadership supported massive tax hikes that would disproportionately impact communities in District 45A, which contributed to our $9 billion surplus and failed to stand up for public safety and students in our educational system.”
“Our district wants someone that is immersed in the community, will listen and is easily accessible. As your next representative, I will be locally-focused on the families, putting people over politics.”
Myers and his wife Amanda live in Tonka Bay, Minnesota with their four children. Learn more about the campaign by visiting voteandrewmyers.com.
District 45A includes Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Orono, Spring Park, Minnetrista, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, Mound and St. Bonifacious.
