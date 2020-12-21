Wayzata School Board member Andrea Cuene has received All-State School Board award honors for her work to improve the school district and advocate for students.
Kirk Schneidawind, executive director for the Minnesota School Boards Association, presented the award Dec. 14. Cuene is one of five recipients this year.
“This award is given to those public school board members who walk the talk – they know good governance, they know how to advocate for students, they know how to work with others as a team, they set the bar on ethics – all of these are attributes from MSBA’s five standards for board members,” said Schneidawind.
Deb Pauly, of Jordan and the association’s president, said Cuene’s application stood out, with comments such as: “Andrea sets the example of respect and civil leadership – even in a pandemic time where that was not always the case.”
“Her board talks of how Andrea brings a sense of calm to these uncertain times. Her strength is communicating why the district and the board makes decisions and why it is in the students’ best interest,” said Pauly.
Andrea Cuene
