Justin Anderson

An initiative launched by Minnetonka resident and Macalester College student Justin Anderson won national recognition. Anderson’s effort to play a role in helping to solve the world’s plastic problem is a winner of the Our Planet, Our Purpose: STEM for Changemaking Challenge.

The collaboration between the nonprofit Ashoka and General Motors, the STEM for challenge is a nationwide contest for young changemakers who are using science, technology, engineering and math to solve sustainability-related issues and the planet’s biggest environmental challenges. Earlier this year, the sponsors put out a call to youth ages 14-20, asking them to submit sustainability-related projects.

Challenge organizers announced 25 winning teams, including Anderson’s “Precious Plastic Minnesota + 2nd Melt Solutions.” Anderson started the project shortly after a 2019 vacation in Hawaii where he discovered what should have been pristine beaches covered in plastic. Anderson brought as much of the plastic as he could carry home with the intent of repurposing it into something artistic.

Winning teams will receive $2,000 in seed funding and will participate in the Changemaker Summit on June 14-16.

