During the afternoons and evenings, you can find Eden Prairie Police Officer Jordan Koras walking the beat as a retail crime officer inside Eden Prairie Center, responding to medical emergencies, shoplifters and lost children.
When he’s not at work, Koras spends part of his free time as a violinist with the Eden Prairie String Academy. He has played with the ensemble since 1999.
While the orchestra primarily consists of school-aged children, alumni of the program are welcome to perform with the group. The Academy performs concerts in the Twin Cities, across the United States, and it has also performed in Europe.
Most recently, the orchestra played the “Star-Spangled Banner” at a Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Koras has played the violin since third grade and was a member of the Eden Prairie High School orchestra program through graduation.
In addition to working as a retail crime officer, Koras is also an instructor in the department’s training unit and serves on a team researching the potential use of unmanned aerial systems by the department.
- Courtesy of the Eden Prairie Communications Department
