wz08NWEasterSunriseCUT1.jpg

Wayzata Community Church members and guests met April 4 at Wayzata Beach for the church’s Easter Sunday sunrise service. The annual tradition marked somewhat of a return to normal for the church, which offered its regular schedule of worship services for Easter Sunday, with limited attendees. (Submitted photo)
wz08NWEasterSunriseCUT2.jpg

Wayzata Beach was the venue for Wayzata Community Church’s sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 4. (Submitted photo)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments