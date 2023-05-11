AmeriCorps has launched a new program to meet community needs across the state this summer, including a Summer Housing Stability Fellow opportunity at Hope House in Excelsior. AmeriCorps is also looking for five Summer Youth Learning and Enrichment members for Eden Prairie’s Briarhill Apartments.

According to a press release, as part of Summer Impact Corps, 450 Minnesotans will roll up their sleeves to provide support for youth, people experiencing homelessness and local environmental projects

