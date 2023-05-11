AmeriCorps has launched a new program to meet community needs across the state this summer, including a Summer Housing Stability Fellow opportunity at Hope House in Excelsior. AmeriCorps is also looking for five Summer Youth Learning and Enrichment members for Eden Prairie’s Briarhill Apartments.
According to a press release, as part of Summer Impact Corps, 450 Minnesotans will roll up their sleeves to provide support for youth, people experiencing homelessness and local environmental projects
“Throughout the summer, members will build their skills, experience community in new ways, and focus on an extraordinary mission – getting things done for Minnesota,” Program Director of Summer Impact Corps Chue Xiong said.
Summer Impact Corps has opportunities to make a difference in 48 communities and more than half are located in the metro area. Members agree to serve a minimum of 300 hours over 12 weeks. While focused on strengthening their communities, members will earn a stipend of $6,600 plus an extra $1,374 for tuition or student loans. Members also qualify for free individual health insurance, student loan forbearance and interest repayment. Childcare assistance is available based on income and family size.
To join, anyone must be at least 17 years old (some positions require older than 18), be a high school graduate (or equivalent) and be willing to commit to the full summer of service. No experience is required and training is provided.
Anyone interested in becoming a Summer Impact Corps member is encouraged to visit ampact.us/summer and apply by May 5 to serve from May 22 to Aug. 12, or by May 17 to serve from June 5 to Aug. 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.