The Alternative Gift Market will be Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 13501 Sunset Trail, Plymouth. The hours of the sale will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8.
St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church and Christ Memorial Lutheran Church produce this market each year with Alternative Gifts International and several fair-trade organizations. The market provides an opportunity to give life-sustaining, meaningful gifts to those who don’t need another trinket or necktie. An alternative gift is a humanitarian gift given in honor of a friend or loved one.
Information about these gifts, including farm animals, freshwater wells, school supplies for refugee children, disaster relief, microloans, medical supplies and more, is available at alternativegifts.org.
In addition to the alternative gifts, shoppers at the market can purchase fair trade hand-crafted items from all over the world, thus helping people provide for their families. Through partnerships with SERRV, Global Mamas, and Divas Fair Trade, hand-crafted jewelry, basket ware, linens, brassware, toys, musical instruments, wood carvings, nativity sets and many more articles will be available at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.