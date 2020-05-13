Effective Saturday, May 9, Eden Prairie Liquor will once again serve customers at all three locations when the store at 968 Prairie Center Drive near Lunds & Byerlys re-opens.
Reduced store hours remain in effect until further notice, with stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Eden Prairie Liquor staff members remain committed to keeping stores sanitized while following safe physical distancing measures. Employees and customers who feel sick are asked to not enter the stores.
In addition, #InThisTogether yard signs are available for $10 at any Eden Prairie Liquor location – all profits ($3 each) from the sale of these signs will help Eden Prairie PROP feed hungry families in the community. A credit card is required for payment.
