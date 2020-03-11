Alise McGregor, Plymouth’s Ward 1 council member, has announced she is running as a Republican candidate for Minnesota State Senate in District 44, serving Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. Sen. Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) previously announced he will not run for re-election.
As a parent and educator, McGregor said her mission is to positively impact the lives of children and their families and plans to continue that mission by being a moderate voice at the Capitol.
“We need reasonable thinkers in public office, people who can solve problems,” said McGregor. “I have children and a family. I struggle with many of the same issues as my constituents. I’m a real person, and I want to bring a real-life perspective to the State Senate.”
McGregor has been a board member for the Plymouth Civic League since 2015 and a Plymouth City Council member since early 2019.
“ As a Plymouth City Councilmember, I know the responsibility of public office. The communities of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland are great places to live – we have excellent schools, strong and innovative businesses and a high quality of life. I’ll work tirelessly at the state capitol to continue to improve our community and stand up for what’s right,” said McGregor.
For more information, visit AliseMcGregor.com.
