The Alan Beck Agency officially moved office locations April 13 from 703 Mainstreet to 1208 Mainstreet in Hopkins.

“Our former location was terrific, however, we had the opportunity to purchase the building at 1208 Mainstreet,” said Alan Beck. “We love being part of this amazing community and we look forward to many more years to come.”

Started in 2015, the local insurance agency offers a variety of insurance products.

Info: farmersagent.com/abeck

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments