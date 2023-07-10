1- Actors Ben Savage, Rachel Loe, Olivia Loe and Isaac Bokenewicz rehearse a scene as the Giants of Harfang in AGLOW Theater’s production of Narnia’s “The Silver Chair,” which runs July 20-23 at Hopkins High School Little Theater.
Along with marsh-wiggles Ethan Loe, Dane Ramaker, Lizzy Bochnicek, and Fiona Rohde, actress Laurel Barto (center) performs as Puddleglum in a scene for AGLOW Theater’s production of Narnia’s “The Silver Chair,” which takes the stage July 20-23 at Hopkins High School Little Theater.
Submitted image
An AGLOW Theater production of Narnia’s “The Silver Chair” hits the stage later this month in the Little Theater at Hopkins High School. Adapted and directed by local playwright Andrea Merboth of Chanhassen, the play is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 20-22. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, July 23. Tickets are available through Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $10 each.
“The Silver Chair” is based on the book by the same title in the popular series The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. According to a press release, the play follows two English schoolchildren who go searching for a missing prince, and along the way, they meet majestic owls and quirky marsh-wiggles, as well as greedy giants with questionable motives and a mysterious green lady.
