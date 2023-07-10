An AGLOW Theater production of Narnia’s “The Silver Chair” hits the stage later this month in the Little Theater at Hopkins High School. Adapted and directed by local playwright Andrea Merboth of Chanhassen, the play is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 20-22. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 and Sunday, July 23. Tickets are available through Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $10 each.

“The Silver Chair” is based on the book by the same title in the popular series The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. According to a press release, the play follows two English schoolchildren who go searching for a missing prince, and along the way, they meet majestic owls and quirky marsh-wiggles, as well as greedy giants with questionable motives and a mysterious green lady.

  

