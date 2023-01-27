St. Louis Park’s lobbying efforts paid off at the federal level last year, and this year the city is seeking state funding for projects as well.

The city’s legislative priorities include requests for roads, housing, a commercial center and a partnership with other cities that would test new electrical technology in demonstration homes.

