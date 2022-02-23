After redistricting altered the state’s legislative boundaries last week, Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina) announced today that she will not seek reelection this fall.
López Franzen, who for nearly 10 years has represented Senate District 49, found herself residing in the same district as Sen. Ron Latz (D-St. Louis Park) after the boundaries were redrawn. Both legislators live in the new Senate District 46, which includes all of St. Louis Park and Hopkins, plus northwestern Edina.
“After careful consideration of the changes brought on by redistricting, I've decided I will not be seeking re-election to the Minnesota Senate,” López Franzen wrote in a letter to constituents. “I intend to continue to serve in my leadership role with my caucus until the end of my term.”
After the new maps were released last week, Latz, who has served in the Legislature since 2002, reaffirmed his plans to run for reelection in the district, which was also called District 46 prior to redistricting.
López Franzen was elected as Senate minority leader last year and has served in the Senate since 2012, representing all of Edina, western Bloomington and small parts of Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
“I'm proud of the work I've accomplished with my Democratic colleagues in the legislature, as well as with a great many of my Republican colleagues who worked with me to solve problems for our state in the spirit and tradition of Minnesota bipartisanship,” López Franzen wrote.
