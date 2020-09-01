Eden Prairie Schools delayed the start of the school year by two days, with school now beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The district posted on its website, "This start of the school year is like no other we have experienced. We have watched as many of our neighbors adjusted their delivery model and their school calendars. We know in Eden Prairie Schools that our Hybrid Model is best for students and meets the criteria set forth by the governor. However, we have listened to our teachers and the concerns they have regarding the time it will take to prepare for students in our Hybrid Model. Providing teachers this additional preparation time will benefit our students and families in the 2020-21 school year. Teachers will have the time they need to be ready to start the school year and to welcome back students on Sept. 2."

The district posted the following revised schedule:

Wednesday, September 2

Thursday, September 3

Friday, September 4

• K-Grade 1: Students begin the school year

• K-8 EP Online students will begin the school year

• Grades 2-8 Cohort A will be in school and Cohort B will complete “Ramp Up to Learning” tasks at home

• Grade 9: Cohort A in school for Connect 9 orientation

• Grades 10-12: All students will complete “Ramp Up to Learning Tasks” at home

• Grades 2-8 Cohort B will be in school and Cohort A will complete “Ramp Up to Learning” tasks at home

• Grade 9: Cohort B in school for Connect 9 orientation

• Grades 10-12: All students will complete “Ramp Up to Learning Tasks” at home

• Students in grades 2-12 students will participate in virtual learning

