Ambulances were on site to evacuate residents of Meridian Manor in Wayzata April 18 due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. Leaders from the organization that owns Meridian Manor have since announced that the senior living facility will not reopen. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Meridian Manor, a senior living facility in Wayzata that was evacuated earlier this month after an outbreak of COVID-19, will not reopen.

According to a statement Monday from Transforming Age, the nonprofit organization that owns and manages Meridian Manor, “the organization has made the difficult decision to not reopen the assisted living facility as a result of multiple negative impacts of COVID-19.”

As of Monday, 21 of Meridian Manor’s 59 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two residents have died due to complications from the virus. In addition, 13 employees have also tested positive and are quarantining at home, according to the statement.

“Our mission is first and foremost to serve seniors, and the multiple impacts of COVID-19 has made it impossible for our team at Meridian Manor to continue our mission at that community,” said Torsten Hirche, President and CEO of Transforming Age. 

Leaders with the organization said Meridian Manor is providing professional moving services to all residents, at no cost.

“We are doing our utmost to help our residents, families and team members make the transition,” Hirche said.

The Minnesota Department of Health Emergency COVID-19 task force directed the facility on April 18 to relocate all of its residents to other providers due to the virus outbreak. Officials at the facility sought to get all residents tested for COVID-19 after some residents began testing positive at the hospital on April 7.

According to the state Department of Health, the primary reason for the move was to ensure patient safety and care because a majority of Meridian Manor staff members and administration also fell ill and were unable to care for residents.

