‘Kids teaching kids’ about the world’s oceans
Aeon for Ocean, an Eden Prairie nonprofit, has announced the receipt of five grants which have funded existing goals and are helping the organization in its mission of “kids teaching kids to lead the way in protecting the world’s oceans.”
The organization began in 2017 with the purpose of teaching inland populations about global issues with ocean pollution, marine life education, local actions we can take here in Minnesota for the environment, and to facilitate further learning or the pursuit of STEM career areas by today’s K-12 students.
Youth ambassadors are what make the Aeon for Ocean approach unique as our founder, Aeon Bashir, a 9-year-old Eden Prairie resident, teams up with other passionate kids to deliver peer-to-peer education and grow additional youth leaders in the process.
Through a driven group of volunteers and board members bringing together a mix of scientific and business skills, Aeon for Ocean has delivered classroom education to more than 1,600 students in Eden Prairie and surrounding areas while facilitating additional educational opportunities in the overall community through beach/park cleanup activities.
The organization showcases the following grants received in 2019:
• Walmart Foundation via Eden Prairie Walmart: $1,000 for community education events
• Walmart Foundation via Shakopee Walmart: $250 for K-12 classroom programming
• Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District Educator Mini-Grant: $250 for VR headset
• Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District Action Grant: $250 for cleanup event supplies
• AMC Cares Charitable Fund: $3,000 for classroom set of VR headsets/K-12 classroom funds
The total of $4,750 in grants, along with our other support through donations and fundraising, have helped Aeon for Ocean to build up a base supply of equipment and drive us forward on our goal to reach more students each year.
“Through the generous support of these grant partners, Aeon for Ocean is primed for a great 2020 where we look forward to engaging additional schools and students in order to bring environmental education to life for the next generation,” Finance Director Alex Cooper said.
“Securing the first grant from Walmart Foundation was a great step forward in building our community relations and gave founder Aeon Bashir a huge smile to share with our organization,” he added.
Executive Director Menaka Nagarajan added that the largest grant from AMC Cares Charitable Foundation was “a huge win for us as we can now build up additional programming to reach new grade levels of students.”
Interested teachers, parents, or community members may request a free school visit for the Krill to Whale Program’s school presentation or virtual reality program at aeonforocean.org or by emailing info@aeonforocean.org.
