Mary Mack

Mary Mack

Giant slides, inflatables and arcade games are no longer just for kids. Adults are invited to unleash their inner child at After Hours at the Creek, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

This adults-only event will feature Comedian Mary Mack, inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, music and arcade games.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be 21 and older. Group ticket pricing is available, six or more tickets costs $25 each.

Info/tickets 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov

Tags

Load comments