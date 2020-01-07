Giant slides, inflatables and arcade games are no longer just for kids. Adults are invited to unleash their inner child at After Hours at the Creek, 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
This adults-only event will feature Comedian Mary Mack, inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner, entertainment, music and arcade games.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be 21 and older. Group ticket pricing is available, six or more tickets costs $25 each.
Info/tickets 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.