Christopher Adhanja, a memory care nurse at The Glenn Minnetonka, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District G Caregiver of the Year Award.
The award honors individuals in older adult services who demonstrate exceptional commitment to older adults and enhance and enrich the quality of life of those in their care. Adhanja was one of seven caregivers selected for the regional award out of a field of 60,000 professional caregivers throughout the state.
He accepted the award at the LeadingAge Minnesota Institute, the state’s largest and most comprehensive aging services conference. Nearly 4,000 professionals in all aspects of older adult services attend the annual three-day event to learn about new and innovative programs, share best practices and network with their peers.
