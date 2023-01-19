Additional charges will be filed against a 32-year-old St. Louis Park man after the Tuesday death of an infant boy who was born after his mother was fatally shot in Lakeville on Jan. 8.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a Jan. 10 statement that Donte Rapheal McCray would face additional charges if the child died. The boy was delivered by caesarean section after his mother, Kyla Bianca O’Neal (Fletcher), was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition having suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

