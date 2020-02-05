Students at Holy Family Academy will have more room as the result of a planned expansion this year.
The St. Louis Park City Council unanimously voted in favor of approvals for a 20,500-square-foot expansion of the academy, 5925 W. Lake St.
The addition will include a gymnasium, locker rooms, restrooms, four new classrooms and parish meeting rooms, according to a description. Outside of the building, work would include a new, one-way drive aisle and 12 new off-street parking spaces and a new playground. Nearly three-quarters of the green space at the academy will remain.
Much of the addition will be built on the site of land previously zoned for houses. The council approved the combination of five parcels into one parcel.
“Four of the parcels are former single-family residence lots,” a city staff report states.
For the use of the fifth parcel, the Church of the Holy Family will pay about $14,400 in park dedication fees.
The council had previously approved a conditional use permit for a project at the school in 2012, but the project did not move forward at that time, said Jacquelyn Kramer, an associate planner with the city, during a Jan. 21 meeting. The new proposal is similar.
She pointed to several environmental features of the project, including the new underground stormwater management system and an irrigation system with a rain sensor. The church plans to use native plants, the gym roof would be engineered to allow solar panels to be installed, an energy-efficient HVAC system would be installed and recycled content would be used in countertops. The Rev. Joseph Johnson said the church is considering installing solar panels during construction, but that will depend upon the budget.
Fourteen neighbors attended a meeting in November about the site during which they discussed traffic concerns, water runoff from the site and site lighting, Kramer said.
“Staff have found that the concerns that were raised during this neighborhood meeting have been addressed in the site design,” Kramer said. “They’ve also gone door-to-door in their neighborhood to have one-on-one conversations with their neighbors and addressing the concerns they may have.”
No one spoke against the project at a December planning commission hearing, and commissioners unanimously recommended approval.
Councilmember Margaret Rog alluded to past controversy about the expansion.
“I know there was some sour taste left in some residents’ mouths in the area,” Rog said.
However, she said the past controversy had nothing to do with Johnson or the current planning team.
“I just want to compliment you on recognizing that history as you went out into the community and being really gentle,” Rog said, adding that church leaders led a robust process to ensure residents of the Sorensen Neighborhood were well-informed and had an opportunity to ask questions.
Rog added that the school is not increasing the number of students in the school but is adding to the space available to serve them. About 180 students in preschool through eighth grade attend the academy.
Mayor Jake Spano noted that he knows Johnson from working with him in St. Paul.
Spano said, “When I found out he was coming to Holy Family, I thought, ‘That’s just the sort of guy who’s going to be able to work with the neighborhood collaboratively,’ and I’m not surprised at this result, Father Joe.”
Johnson said in a letter to neighbors in November 2019 that 292 Design Group had worked with the church to “make the least possible impact to our neighborhood.”
Last fall, the academy tested a temporary carpool plan to address traffic concerns during the construction period.
“We are also sensitive to timing,” he wrote. “If we can accomplish as much as possible during the summer months, then there is no school traffic being displaced.”
Work would begin a bit earlier – in April – with occupancy expected in the addition by Christmas.
