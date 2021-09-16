St. Louis Park-based Achieving Cures Together will host an outdoor fundraiser event, Growing Hope, at The Winery at Sovereign Estate, 9950 N. Shore Road in Waconia.
Achieving Cures Together seeks to progress research relating to gut microbes and its impact on a variety of diseases and disorders. The nonprofit funds treatment and research to restore damaged gut microbes by the University of Minnesota Microbiota Therapeutics Program, which has treated more than 800 sick patients in addition to supplying therapeutics to clinical trials around the country.
The annual fundraiser will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the winery.
The evening will include wine from the estate and food pairings, live jazz music from Craig T. and the Meritage Trio, and speakers at the vineyard overlooking Lake Waconia.
The event will be at the venue’s patio and pavilion, an outdoor event space with sliding glass doors on all four sides providing ventilation. During the event, state COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
For more information and to register, visit www.achievingcures.com/growinghope.
