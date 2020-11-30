Accra, a Minnetonka-based provider of homecare services, has promoted Amy Hilsgen to chief human resources officer. In her new role, Hilsgen will continue to lead the organization’s human resources department.
Hilsgen joined the organization in 2012 and has led the organization’s human resources department for the past seven years, overseeing the expansion of the department’s capabilities and responding to the agency’s changing needs as it grew to serve more than 9,000 clients across Minnesota.
“Accra employees are at the center of what makes our organization successful, and Amy is dedicated to helping each one of them thrive,” said John Dahm, president and CEO. “Amy has consistently equipped our team members for success, and her leadership has been instrumental to Accra’s evolution into Minnesota’s largest provider of homecare services.”
In 2020, Hilsgen led the implementation of the organization’s first structured pay system and formalized a performance and talent development plan. She has also helped staff navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to a telework environment, while guiding the human resources team through critical initiatives, including an enhanced diversity and inclusion initiative.
Hilsgen serves in several leadership roles in Minnesota’s health care and human resources communities. She has mentored HR professionals through the Twin Cities Society for Human Resources Management chapter; is a “Women on Point” alumna; serves as a customer advisory council member for Fairview Health Services; and was awarded a Patriotic Employer Award in 2019.
Throughout her career, Hilsgen has been an advocate for direct support professionals, and through the organization Helping Paws, she volunteers with service dogs who support veterans and individuals with disabilities.
