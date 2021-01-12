Accountants at CliftonLarsonAllen LLP teamed up with Pub 819 in Hopkins to cater lunch for the health care workers at Cassia’s Chapel View community in Hopkins.
“It’s heartwarming to know people in our community support what we are doing,” said Cassia Administrator Paula Sparling. “All of our staff were very appreciative of the meal—and the food was great!”
Kristin Baquero, health care reimbursement director at the firm, became acquainted with Cassia, an affiliate of Augustana Care and Elim Care, while working on audits for the affiliates before they joined together.
Baquero wanted to do something for Chapel View staff and sent a note to her team members asking if they wanted to help buy lunch for the caregivers. She was able to collect three times as much as she had planned for originally.
Baquero called on Pub 819 to prepare and deliver the meals. When restaurants closed last spring, Pub 819, of Craft and Crew Hospitality Inc., began donating meals to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. While the effort is mostly funded by customers who add on a $6 donation when they place an order, Pub 819 donates meals as well.
“It’s cool to see the impact we are having,” said Luke Derheim, director of operations for Craft and Crew.
Derheim notes that originally, the goal was to give 10,000 meals away. They have now surpassed that goal, donating more than 13,000 since March.
While helping deliver lunches, CliftonLarsonAllen Principal Matthew Wocken noticed “there was a lot of excitement in the building, with vaccines scheduled for the next day. That was pretty special and uplifting to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.