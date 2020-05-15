Academy of Whole Learning staff surprise students on May Day

To reduce feelings of isolation and to show support, members of Academy of Whole Learning’s staff delivered May Day baskets on May 1 to each student’s home. These baskets contained educational materials from teachers, handwritten notes of encouragement, games and activities. Academy of Whole Learning, located in Minnetonka, is a K-12 school for students with autism spectrum disorder and individual learning needs.
May Day is a public holiday celebrated in many cultures around the world. It is a day of unity, togetherness and rebirth; a day for everyone to come together to celebrate life.
During the COVID-19 epidemic and movement to distance learning, many of the school’s students have been isolated from their classmates, faculty and staff.
To learn more about the school, visit aowl.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.