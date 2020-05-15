Academy of Whole Learning staff surprise students on May Day

To reduce feelings of isolation and to show support, members of Academy of Whole Learning’s staff delivered May Day baskets on May 1 to each student’s home. These baskets contained educational materials from teachers, handwritten notes of encouragement, games and activities. Academy of Whole Learning, located in Minnetonka, is a K-12 school for students with autism spectrum disorder and individual learning needs.

May Day is a public holiday celebrated in many cultures around the world. It is a day of unity, togetherness and rebirth; a day for everyone to come together to celebrate life.

During the COVID-19 epidemic and movement to distance learning, many of the school’s students have been isolated from their classmates, faculty and staff.

To learn more about the school, visit aowl.org

