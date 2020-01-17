Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Foggy early. Snow likely this afternoon. High 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.