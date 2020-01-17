Ballots accepted through March 2
For the fifth time in state history, a presidential nomination primary will be held across Minnesota on Tuesday, March 3.
The primary will allow electors to vote for the major party candidates seeking the nomination for president of the United States.
For those interested in voting early, that process began Jan. 17 and continues through Monday, March 2.
The ballot
Only major political parties will participate in the presidential primary; each party has its own ballot with only their candidates listed.
Electors will be required to request only one party’s ballot when voting, whether absentee or in-person at your polling place.
The ballot will only list nominees for president for the party requested, a record of which party’s ballot you selected will be made available to the major political parties.
Each major party chairperson will submit a list of candidates for their party, and will decide if there will be a write-in space on their party’s ballot.
The presidential nomination primary results will determine Minnesota’s delegates for each major party.
Find a polling place and learn how to vote early in person or by mail at mnvotes.org.
If you are not registered, you can do so in person if you show proof of residence.
What happened to precinct caucuses?
Precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions will still take place for other party business.
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by state political parties; they are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and priorities (party platforms).
The precinct caucuses will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Major party caucus locations can be found at dfl.org/caucuses-conventions or mngop.com/event-calendar.
Why the change?
In 2016, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law establishing a presidential nomination primary (Minnesota Statutes Chapter 207A and Minnesota Rules Chapter 8215).
The State Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 11, for offices other than president.
Information about the presidential primary is available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, sos.state.mn.us or by calling 651-215-1400, from Hennepin County at hennepin.us/residents#elections or by calling 612-348-5151.
