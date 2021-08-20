A black-and-white photograph by St. Louis Park resident Daniel Ignatowicz of a scene on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will be on display in the Fine Arts Center at the Minnesota State Fair this year. Referring to a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., Ignatowicz titled the photo, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that…” The fair is scheduled for Aug. 26, through Sept. 6.(Submitted photo)
