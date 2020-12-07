a110staElderDelivery1.jpg

Residents at Minnetonka’s Elder Homestead receive a special deliver as David Folkestad, dining services staff member volunteered to spread kindness and cheer for the holidays. Folkestad spearheaded the assembly and delivery of the Thanksgiving flower bouquets and Christmas poinsettias, soliciting flower donations from Driskill’s in Hopkins and Lunds/Byerly’s and Tonka Dale Nursery in Minnetonka. Folkestad was joined by dining services manager, June Lezon, to make flower bouquets for each resident at Folkestad's house. “They were so appreciative,” Lezon said. “It was lots of fun to put a smile on their faces!”

a110staElderDelivery2.jpg
Load comments