Residents at Minnetonka’s Elder Homestead receive a special deliver as David Folkestad, dining services staff member volunteered to spread kindness and cheer for the holidays. Folkestad spearheaded the assembly and delivery of the Thanksgiving flower bouquets and Christmas poinsettias, soliciting flower donations from Driskill’s in Hopkins and Lunds/Byerly’s and Tonka Dale Nursery in Minnetonka. Folkestad was joined by dining services manager, June Lezon, to make flower bouquets for each resident at Folkestad's house. “They were so appreciative,” Lezon said. “It was lots of fun to put a smile on their faces!”
Trending Now
-
Warming domes in Excelsior to support businesses
-
Frankie Torres becomes a local legend
-
Wayzata Community Church hosting drive-thru ‘Christmas Story in Lights’
-
Eden Prairie contracts with state for deer population management
-
Minnetonka entrepreneur creates MN Black Box to support other Black business owners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.