As we prepare for Governor Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, I hope you and your family are well. This executive order applies to all Minnesotans and is effective through Friday, April 10.
As a community, we are navigating this situation together. While a statewide stay-at-home order may be unprecedented, our state, region and city have been proactively planning for all types of emergencies – and we are prepared to respond and provide core services.
I know that the Plymouth community will do what it always does – we will support one another. We will look out for our neighbors. And we will do everything we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.
City services
As you may know, the city has taken several actions prior to the stay-at-home order that have positioned us to continue to provide the essential city services that residents rely on each day.
Our emergency management team, representing all departments, has been meeting on a daily basis to plan and coordinate city operations. We have closed city buildings to the public and encouraged our customers to do business online, by phone or through email. Much of the city’s staff has already been working remotely to serve the public.
I want to assure you that core city services will continue – police, fire, and water and sewer. The city will not close roads or monitor those who go out in the community – but please use good judgment and be courteous of others.
What you can do
The most important thing residents can do is remain calm. While the uncertainty of the situation may be unsettling, please remain focused on doing your part.
Strictly abide by the stay-at-home order.
Diligently follow the CDC’s health recommendations.
Minimize trips to the store – make a list before you leave to make sure you get everything you need the first time. Leave the family home – send just one person to reduce exposure and public crowding. Please don’t hoard – there is no disruption in the supply chain. Buy just enough for your family for a week or two.
Take walks or bike rides as long as social distance is maintained (stay at least 6 feet away from others). Do not use playgrounds or other physical amenities (benches, picnic tables) at parks. Do not congregate in parks or engage in activity that involves shared sports equipment.
As always, please remember to be a good neighbor. If you have elderly or high-risk neighbors, check on their safety. Share groceries and supplies, if there is a need.
Following these guidelines and adhering to the stay-at-home order will help achieve our ultimate goal – slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Without these mitigation efforts, models developed by the Minnesota Department of Health and University of Minnesota show that the state will run out of intensive care beds before infection rates peak. The stay-at-home order will delay the peak epidemic and allow the state to increase its available medical supplies, equipment and ICU capacity.
Stay in touch
Visit plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus to sign up for email updates and find information about city services and available resources.
Together, we will get through this situation. We will be there for our families, friends and neighbors.
Mayor Jeff Wosje
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.