I hope this message finds you all safe and healthy.
As you well know, our community is in the middle of an unprecedented time as we respond to the threat of COVID-19 here in Minnesota. I understand how stressful and sometimes scary this is for many of you – I share your same concerns. Each of us is taking important steps to protect ourselves and loved ones.
The City of Hopkins continues to work with our partners at Hennepin County Emergency Management Services and the Minnesota Department of Health to monitor and update protocols to keep residents and staff safe as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota continues to rise. Slowing the spread of coronavirus is a serious matter that will require extraordinary efforts from us all.
What we’re doing
As a City, our actions in response to this crisis need to be thoughtful, reactive and preemptive. We have made some difficult decisions to do our part to help protect our community. A week ago Monday, I issued a formal local declaration of emergency, which mobilizes the City’s emergency operations/management plans and pandemic response plans related to the coronavirus outbreak. This past Wednesday, we closed all city facilities and canceled all city-sponsored events until further notice. These decisions were not easy, but they were necessary to protect the health and well-being of everyone who lives in, works in and visits Hopkins.
While our City facilities may be closed, we are committed to providing a high level of essential services, including public safety (police and fire) and utilities (sewer, water and streets). Many of our employees are also diligently working from home. Should you need to connect with staff, you are encouraged to do so via email or our website at hopkinsmn.com.
As the events and information evolve in this new ever-changing environment, we continue to look at ways to keep you informed of City actions. We are committed to ensuring our city government can make decisions and provide for our residents and businesses.
What you can do
On an individual level, each of us must accept our own responsibility to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Do your part by following the CDC’s health recommendations, practice physical (social) distancing if you must leave your home and shop smart by purchasing only your immediate needs.
Local businesses, including our restaurants and bars, are also going to need our support. They are the lifeblood of Hopkins and give our city the “hometown feel” that we love to boast about. Consider purchasing a gift card for later use and/or using takeout or delivery options so that our small business owners can survive this uncertain time. You can find a list of Hopkins restaurants that are doing takeout and delivery on the ThinkHopkins website at thinkhopkins.com/restaurants-with-takeout-delivery.
Along with our local restaurants and bars, we have other small businesses that could use your support, as well – businesses that are offering curbside and even home delivery of products, from hardware to groceries to toys/games. Items that will help not only the business, but each of us at home as well. Search them out and use our local businesses when you are able.
I have seen neighbors checking on neighbors via email and phone, ensuring they have essential supplies. I’ve seen neighbors throughout the community helping to make our kids feel special on their birthday without being able to have a birthday party. The ability to bring out the best in each of us is so moving.
Stay connected
Visit our website at hopkinsmn.com/covid19 for the most recent information from the City, including a list resources to help our residents and business owners navigate the impact of coronavirus. You can also subscribe to Hopkins Connections at hopkinsmn.com/connections for City email updates.
It is important that information gets out to all our of residents. If you have contact information for your neighbors, please share this information with them and encourage them to get connected online or via email. Information and announcements happen very quickly, and the more we share and work together, the more all of our residents are able to benefit.
Please feel free to reach out to me or your city council member, hopkinsmn.com/801/City-Council-Members, if you have observations, suggestions or questions.
These last few weeks have upended each of our lives and we are all learning to adjust to our new normal. In these times of uncertainty, I want you to know that we at the City are here to help you navigate through the coming weeks as best we can.
Together, we each contribute a small part to the overall effort. This reminds me of a statement by Vince Lombardi: “Individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.”
I have faith in our hometown, doing what we can, helping each other!
Mayor Jason Gadd, jgadd@hopkinsmn.com
