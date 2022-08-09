My hope for you is that reading this piece will be a lottery-winning experience. Or going for the gold. And who knows? You may end up none the worse for wear.
As you can see, I opened with a few euphemisms, which we generally use to skirt a subject or to be politically correct. They bring just enough ambiguity to the conversation to ease any harshness in the language.
I bring this up because a loyal Sun Sailor reader emailed me recently, asking if I thought the use of euphemistic language in the “mainstream media” is overdone to “soften” descriptions of unpleasant situations and events.
I hadn’t given the subject much thought, but actually, it is a very good question, since our use of language, of course, can either improve or lessen our understanding of everyday events.
We’re familiar with euphemisms like “He’s over the hill,” “She’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer” and “They’re from across the tracks.”
Trouble is, euphemisms can take on a life of their own and can be just as harsh as coming right out and describing people as old, dumb and poor.
If you’re interested in conveying a candid or literal description of a serious situation, skipping most euphemisms would be a wise choice. But the use of them in creative writing can create imagery and variety. Sometimes known as doublespeak, such words or phrases are often used to describe negative people, things or situations in a more positive, sometimes humorous way.
An unidentified writer once stated, “Euphemisms are unpleasant truths wearing diplomatic cologne.”
In Minnesota, for example, we’re rife with such language in discussing our professional sports teams – one in particular. As Vikings fans are painfully aware, the team is often record-setting and even sometimes wildly entertaining during the regular season, including a slew of division titles.
But in over 60 years of the NFL franchise’s existence, it has repeatedly fallen inches short of the ultimate goal line. There is no Lombardi hardware in Eagan. Always a bridesmaid, never a bride. They pulled another Viking. It’s a rebuilding year. Close but no cigar. Left a lot to be desired. Slipping behind in the NFL title count: Green Bay 13, Minnesota 0. The outcome was just a bit outside. All to say that this north and west section of the frozen tundra’s trophy case is devoid of Super Bowl iron.
Other euphemistic phrases common to Minnesota: you will have to add another layer tomorrow (dropping to 30 below zero); it’s a horizontal snowfall (blizzard); and, nice day today (above freezing).
Now with the midterm elections approaching, watch for that good ol’ euphemistic spin.
Incumbents will tell us how they have overcome many obstacles and made a difference during their time in office, while first-time challengers will tout their freshness as an asset.
Then the wonderful, hard-earned responsibility falls to the American voter to discern which candidates offer the best fit based on how they communicate with us.
And I appreciate the gentleman for making the initial inquiry on this subject. From my experience, however, I don’t see a remarkable difference in the use of euphemistic language today as compared to the recent past.
To sum up, I hope you are not under the weather and that you don’t suffer a negative patient outcome in the foreseeable future. And may we all strive to rise above the fray in our daily quest for the unvarnished truth.
Whew. I think you’ll probably agree that I’ve offered enough examples of this literary device.
Thanks for your patience.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
