With another week of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order under our belts, I want to provide an update on some of the unprecedented decisions the city management has had to make regarding city services due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
As you may know, the city’s recreational facilities, including the Hopkins Activity Center, the Hopkins Center for the Arts and the Hopkins Pavilion, were closed in March by state mandate and as a best practice for public health.
At this time, we are unsure of how long these facilities will be closed and those services impacted. We do know, however, that the city is experiencing revenue shortfalls as a result of the closures.
To help mitigate these losses, city management has taken steps to reduce expenditures by temporarily reducing services at these facilities, which will take place over the next month. Some of these reductions affect staffing.
I want to emphasize that these reductions are in no way a reflection of the quality of our staff, their value to the city or the importance of the services they provide to you, our community. I am sure many of you have had a positive experience with a staff member at one of our facilities and can reinforce this sentiment.
I also want to mention that this is not the order in which we would make reductions in a different budget situation. We are making these reductions due to the specifics of this situation relating to group gatherings and the gathering of vulnerable populations. They are temporary measures focused on reducing short-term financial impacts to the city.
These reductions are fluid, and will be monitored on a week-by-week basis and adjusted as necessary.
In addition, I want to let you know that Hennepin County has delayed tax payments until July and our Hopkins City Council has initiated an emergency ordinance to remove utility payment late fees until July as well, with the hope of assisting you all through the coming months.
These changes will affect the city’s liquidity. Though the city is in a strong enough position to handle the delayed payments and loss of late fees, city management has asked all staff to hold back on discretionary spending.
While the situation we find ourselves in is not ideal, I want to remind you that nothing is permanent. Our efforts through the governor’s stay-at-home order seem to be working and I hope to see you all out and about in our community sooner rather than later.
In the meantime, our Hopkins local businesses, including our restaurants and bars, still need our support. Consider purchasing a gift card for later use and/or using curbside pick-up or delivery options so that our small business owners can survive this uncertain time.
I would like to share my positive thoughts with our students, teachers and school staff members that are being innovative and working to continue education through distance learning. It is a challenging time and with the announcement that the existing distance learning for schools will continue through the end of this school year, my thoughts go out especially to the seniors this year. I know this a time of gatherings and events that you have been looking forward to sharing with your classmates. I ask that you remember how you will forever be connected as the Class of 2020. The class that took this struggle and allowed it to make you stronger.
And a message to every resident in Hopkins, I know you all are getting a little stir-crazy and would like life to get back to normal – I am feeling the same way! But I want to remind you to be kind to one another, especially your neighbors. We are all facing similar challenges, but we all handle it in different ways. We could all use a little grace. Please be patient with one another. This is only temporary. I challenge you to do something nice for someone. An encouraging note sent, a phone call to just chat, offering to share some treats …
Thank you for doing your part to help our community weather this extraordinarily challenging time. I appreciate every one of you.
Jason Gadd is the mayor of Hopkins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.