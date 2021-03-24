Snuffy's Minnetonka

(PHOTO COURTESY OF MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY)

Snuffy’s was the place to be in Minnetonka in the 1950s and into the 1970s. Snuffy’s was at the intersection of Highways 101 and 7, where the current Target is located, and across the street from a drive-in movie theater, according to Richard Kruger, member of the Minnetonka Historical Society. Snuffy’s was owned by Ernie Pivec, who named it after a pet skunk he had when he was in the military. Another location was in Hopkins on the southeast corner of Shady Oak Road and Excelsior Boulevard. The menu items included a 40-cent burger and French fried onion rings for 45 cents. They also served an assortment of ice cream treats, including 40-cent shakes. This photo was likely taken in the early ‘60s, judging by the 1962 Rambler American convertible in the front.

