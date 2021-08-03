Two candidates had filed for three St. Louis Park School Board seats as of press time.
Anne Casey, a current board member who is running for re-election, and Jim Beneke, a former member of the board, both filed July 27 to run for the seats.
As of press time, only one candidate had filed for the St. Louis Park City Council, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Councilmember Lynette Dumalag filed to run in Ward 2. The council previously appointed Dumalag to the position.
The online records did not show any candidate filings for the three other St. Louis Park City Council ward seats up for election this year at press time. However, Councilmembers Tim Brausen and Margaret Rog have announced they intend to file for election in the wards they currently represent.
Filing will close 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Candidates who file have until Thursday, Aug. 12, to withdraw their names from the ballot.
St. Louis Park City Council candidates must reside within the ward they seek to represent. A link to a map of the wards is available at stlouispark.org/government/elections/become-a-candidate under “Steps to Become a Candidate.”
Under the ranked-choice voting system the city uses, no primary is necessary. Voters in each ward will rank their top candidates. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the candidate who receives the lowest number of first-choice votes will be eliminated, with second-choice votes for the candidate redistributed. The process continues until a candidate receives a majority of votes from the total cast or only two candidates remain, in which case the candidate with the most votes is named the winner.
Candidates for the St. Louis Park School Board can live anywhere in the district. Ranked-choice voting is not used for school districts in Minnesota. Rather, the three candidates who receive the most votes will win seats on the board.
Candidates for the City Council must complete an affidavit of candidacy, pay a $20 filing fee and file a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters from the applicable ward.
Candidates for the School Board must complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay a $2 filing fee.
Filing for both government bodies may be made with the St. Louis Park city clerk’s office at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and until 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
More detailed information is available at stlouispark.org/government/elections/become-a-candidate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.