Last February was the first annual Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby. The race was one of Excelsior’s best family friendly events, which drew around 20,000 spectators to Lake Minnetonka, said Dale Kurschner, the Klondike’s head of communications. The event was the first major professional sled dog race in a top-10 metropolitan area.
The second annual Klondike Dog Derby is postponed until February 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns, but Klondike organizers are planning for next year’s race. Fundraising for the race will be at breweries such as Excelsior Brewing Company, Back Channel Brewing Company in Spring Park and Unmapped Brewing Company in Minnetonka. The organizers are considering additional types of fundraising, Kurschner said, adding they will be mindful of rules pertaining to COVID-19. They are planning the first fundraiser for early June.
The Klondike organizers are fired up and excited for next year’s race, Kurschner said. They are considering making the race a two-day event, with activities on Saturday and the race on Sunday. There are few events that bring out such a range of people from the community as this event did, Kurschner said, adding that people from all over the state came to watch the race. For more information and updates, visit klondikedogderby.com, @klondikedogderby on Instagram or the Klondike Facebook page, facebook.com/klondikedogderby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.