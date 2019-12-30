The City of Plymouth shared a rescue story last week about a dog that Plymouth firefighters helped save on Christmas Eve.
"Plymouth firefighters helped make the holidays brighter for one family this week. On Christmas Eve, the family’s dog, Charlie, ran away, broke through the ice and got stuck in a nearby marsh,” according to the City of Plymouth’s Facebook post Dec. 26.
“Family members attempted to rescue him, but broke through the ice and were unable to locate the pup. Because all family members were safe upon arrival, responding firefighters outfitted in ‘mustang suits’ (ice rescue gear) helped find and reunite Charlie with his family – an effort the family called a ‘Christmas miracle,’” reported city staff. “Thank you, Plymouth firefighters!”
Charlie’s owner, Kim Johnson then thanked the city and its firefighters for saving the family’s dog. “Truly a Christmas miracle that he is with us today!! 5 very happy kids who have their best friend back!! We can’t thank you enough!!!,” Johnson wrote.
Compiled by Kristen Miller
