Workers begin to move the freight railroad bridge over Highway 100 off its old abutments to shift to its new permanent location in St. Louis Park during the Labor Day weekend. The work is part of ongoing construction for the Southwest Light Rail Transit line. The freight rail line shifted to a new alignment between Wooddale Avenue and Beltline Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The project office reported, “We successfully moved a 1.2-million-pound bridge 57 feet to its permanent home over Highway 100. Now with the freight rail bridge moved and much of the freight rail infrastructure in place in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis, other construction activities are free to follow.” Highway 100 reopened Sept. 8 after closing for the work. Additional short-term closures of the highway that have yet to be announced will follow to set bridge beams for the light rail line. Workers will shift the freight rail tracks from Wooddale Avenue to Blake Road in Hopkins later this fall. (Submitted photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Council)