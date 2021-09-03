The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus Driver Discount Courses Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Both classes are four-hour refresher courses that maintain the discounts drivers can obtain through an eight-hour course. Four-hour refresher courses are required every three years to maintain the discount. The cost of the refresher course is $24.
For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
