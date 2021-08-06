The 50th reunion for two combined classes of 1971 Hopkins high schools will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Lucky’s 13 Pub and Comfort Inn in Plymouth.
See the Facebook group Hopkins Eisenhower/Lindbergh Class of 71, or contact Cathy at 952-240-1350 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.