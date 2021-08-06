The 50th reunion for two combined classes of 1971 Hopkins high schools will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Lucky’s 13 Pub and Comfort Inn in Plymouth.

See the Facebook group Hopkins Eisenhower/Lindbergh Class of 71, or contact Cathy at 952-240-1350 for details.

