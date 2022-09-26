For one night only, downtown Excelsior is going to be the funniest place to be as the 318 Café has announced its first-ever comedy night with professional stand up comedians Jason Schommer and Jodie Maruska at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

The 318 Café is a café and coffee house by day and live music listening room by night and is a longtime destination to acclaimed musicians seeking an intimate venue to connect with fans and audiences. Now for the first time, the 318 Café is welcoming stand up comics to their stage.

Jodie

Jodie Maruska.
Jason

Jason Schommer.
Load comments