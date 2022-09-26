For one night only, downtown Excelsior is going to be the funniest place to be as the 318 Café has announced its first-ever comedy night with professional stand up comedians Jason Schommer and Jodie Maruska at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
The 318 Café is a café and coffee house by day and live music listening room by night and is a longtime destination to acclaimed musicians seeking an intimate venue to connect with fans and audiences. Now for the first time, the 318 Café is welcoming stand up comics to their stage.
Tickets are $20 and available online at www.exploretock.com/318cafe. All seating is general admission but it is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m., with dinner and drinks available for purchase at the event. The 318 Café is located at 318 Water Street, Excelsior. More information is available by calling 952-401-7902.
Maruska may have grown up in Minnesota, but using the restroom at Cabela’s is as close to camping as she gets. After being asked for her autograph the first night she performed standup, Maruska knew she had found her calling. More than 20 years later, she is a comedy veteran who has performed across the country in clubs, at events, theaters, casinos, colleges and yes, even a couple of backyards. In the Twin Cities, she can be seen regularly at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy and the Comedy Corner Underground. In October 2017, she made her debut appearance in the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, where she was thrilled to be a part of the “Best of the Festival” show, and performed in the festival again in 2018. Maruska appeals to audiences of all ages and uses her familiar “Minnesota-nice” demeanor to great, unexpected comedic effect. Just don’t ask her to go fishing.
Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with Louie regularly. Comedy icon Louie Anderson said “(Schommer) is funny, clever, smart, and on his way to the big time.”
As a stand up comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. Schommer has worked with such comedy superstars as Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, Night at the Roxbury), Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing champion), Judy Tenuta (Grammy Award Best Comedy Album), and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Ladies’ Man). Schommer’s wit and spur of the moment playfulness keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with his “is-this-really-happening” stories.
A regular performer at The Moth, Schommer has won numerous Story Slam competitions and was invited to perform at the GrandSlam at The Fitzgerald Theatre in St. Paul in 2016, in 2018 at The Guthrie Theater and in 2022 at the Pantages Theater. Schommer has been heard nationally on The Moth Radio Hour as well as featured on the podcast. Schommer has worked in New York City for The Rosie O’Donnell Show and has worked behind the scenes in Hollywood as a stand-in for Louie Anderson on the FX television series Baskets. In 2017 Schommer released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity”. Most recently Schommer went viral on TikTok by starring in a video with Dave Ryan from KDWB and hitting over 5.3 million views.
